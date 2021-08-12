Advertise
The Rundown: August 13th - 15th

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your weekend off with a movie under the stars on Friday night at Town Square at the Waters in Pike Road. Jumanji The Next Level will be on the big screen, the movie starts at dusk. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

Over in Opelika, you’ll want to check out Descendants: The Musical. It is a brand-new musical comedy featuring characters and hit songs from the original Disney films. Tickets are $15 and it starts at 7 PM. If you can’t make it this week, you’ll have more chances. This musical runs through August 22.

Jennifer Hudson portrays the role of a lifetime in the Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.” You can watch it at the Capri Theatre starting this weekend. Various showtimes will give fans of the Queen of Soul an opportunity to watch the legend’s story on the big screen. Tickets start at $10.

Saturday, The Montgomery Youth Day Festival will be at Riverfront Amphitheater at 11 AM. The event will feature fun activities for kids including bounce houses, face painting, and balloon animals. There will also be food vendors and back-to-school giveaways!

Get ready for the 8th Annual River Jam Music Fest! Featuring Martina McBride, with special guest The Wilson Brothers Band. Gates open at 5 PM Saturday and The concert begins at 7 PM. There will also be onsite vendors & a cash bar! Tickets are only $30

Down in Troy, you can head to Troy’s Summer Square Concert Series. This week it will feature Mark and Jill. A duo of American root blues meets soulful country, Texas Smoke. This outdoor concert series is open to the public and free.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

