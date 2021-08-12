Advertise
Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

File photo of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, speaking on the Senate floor.
File photo of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, speaking on the Senate floor.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers in Congress sometimes concoct amendments that are so politically devastating to the rival party that they provoke terror or grudging admiration. But Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that.

The Alabama freshman introduced a budget amendment voicing opposition to defunding the police that was aimed at embarrassing Democrats on the issue.

But it ended up inducing an animated Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to thank Tuberville for a political “gift.”

Booker sarcastically said the proposal would let lawmakers disprove accusations that some senators would want to defund the police.

The measure was approved 99-0.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

