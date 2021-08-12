Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama

Downtown Huntsville
Downtown Huntsville
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been talked about for quite some time, but now, it’s official. Huntsville is the biggest city in the state of Alabama.

In a report just released from the U.S. Census Bureau, Huntsville’s population hit 215,006 in April 2020. That’s an 11.2 percent increase since 2010.

Birmingham previously took the crown as the largest city in Alabama but state leaders have been predicting Huntsville to make a jump to the top for the past few years. According to that same 2020 Census report, Birmingham’s population dropped to 200,733. That’s a -1.5 percent decrease since the 2010 Census.

In total, Madison County has experienced an 11.4 percent increase and the state of Alabama grew to a population of 5,024,279, an increase of 2.6 percent.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2400 block of Poplar Street on Aug. 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide

Latest News

Inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended,...
Visitations temporarily halting at Montgomery County jail
LaTonya Myers has been named one of three 2021 Reebok Human Rights Award recipients.
ASU, ACLU help name 3 winners of revitalized Reebok Human Rights Award
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met in the state Capitol to begin the long process of...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission holds first meeting
Project Backpack comes to Montgomery
Project Backpack comes to Montgomery
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking