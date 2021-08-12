Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Visitations temporarily halting at Montgomery County jail

Inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended,...
Inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended, effective Aug. 16.(Gray Media)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced that inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended, effective Aug. 16.

The sheriff’s office says this is due to the county’s increase in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant.

It is not yet known when visitations will resume.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the public safe and meeting the needs of the courts as we address the present health crisis. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our safety protocols and procedures as needed,” the announcement read.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2400 block of Poplar Street on Aug. 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide

Latest News

LaTonya Myers has been named one of three 2021 Reebok Human Rights Award recipients.
ASU, ACLU help name 3 winners of revitalized Reebok Human Rights Award
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met in the state Capitol to begin the long process of...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission holds first meeting
Project Backpack comes to Montgomery
Project Backpack comes to Montgomery
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking