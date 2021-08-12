Advertise
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 100 block of North Panama Street around 10:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

