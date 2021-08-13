2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting.
A police spokeswoman, Capt. Saba Coleman, said officers responded to a local hospital around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about some gunshot victims who were there. Coleman said a woman sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers determined that it happened in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive.
No other information was released.
