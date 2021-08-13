Auburn police investigating shooting on S. College St. in Auburn, 1 dead

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is investigating an evening shooting that took place on S. College Street in Auburn.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a possible shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of South College Street at at 5:57 p.m. CST. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male from Auburn who had been shot in the upper torso.

First responders rendered aid to the victim however, he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Further investigation determined the male was interacting with two known acquaintances and was shot by one of the individuals. A person of interest is in custody and there is no known threat to the community.

This case is still under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140.

