Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday.
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings May 12th.
Alabama groups work to help public understand redistricting process
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel