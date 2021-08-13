Advertise
Census data shows Alabama population increase

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New data is being released as part of the U.S. Census that shines a light on how the nation’s population, including in Alabama, has changed over the last decade.

In Alabama, the Census Bureau found the state’s population rose about 6.3% from 2010 to 2020, climbing from 4,779,736 to 5,024,279.

The state’s population breaks down in the following age ranges:

  • Persons 5 and under - 6%
  • Persons 18 and under - 22.2%
  • Persons 19 to 64 - 45.5%
  • Persons 65 and over - 17.3%

Alabama’s population by gender is slightly more female at 51.7% than male, which is 48.3%.

When it comes to race, the state’s population breaks down in the following demographics:

  • White - 69.1%
  • Black - 26.8%
  • Indian - 0.7%
  • Asian - 1.5%
  • Hispanic - 4.6%

Households – 1,861,893 According to the data, there are 1,861,893 households in the state with 2.55 people per household. The median household income from 2015 to 2019 is $50,536 and 15.5% people are in poverty.

Here is a breakdown from cities and towns in the River Region:

Montgomery

  • April 1, 2020 – 200,603
  • April 1, 2010 – 205,764
  • 3.4% population drop
  • 32.% white
  • 60.8% Black
  • .2% American Indian
  • 2.9% Asian
  • 3.7% Hispanic
  • Median Value of owner-occupied housing units 2015-2019 - $121,200
  • Households 2015-2019 – 79,306
  • Persons per household – 2.44

Pike Road

  • April 1, 2020 – 9,439
  • April 1, 2010 – 5,406
  • 86.% increase
  • 62% white
  • 32% Black
  • .5% American Indian
  • 3.7% Asian
  • 2.3% Hispanic
  • 3,328 Households
  • 2.8 Persons Per household

Prattville

  • April 1, 2020 – 37,781
  • April 1, 2010 – 33,960
  • 5.6% increase
  • 78.8% white
  • 18.7% Black
  • .3% American Indian
  • 1.6% Asian
  • 3.8% Hispanic
  • 14,069
  • 2.52 persons per household

Millbrook

  • April 1, 2020 – 16,564
  • April 1, 2010 – 14,640
  • 6.0% increase
  • 70.4% white
  • 25.9% Black
  • .5% Asian
  • 4.9% Hispanic
  • 6,061 Households
  • 2.58 persons per household

Wetumpka

  • April 1, 2020 – 7,220
  • April 1, 2010 – 6,528
  • 23.3% increase
  • 61.7% white
  • 33.1% Black
  • .9% Asian
  • 1.0% Hispanic
  • 2,917 households
  • 2.47 persons per household

Auburn

  • April 1, 2020 – 76,143
  • April 1, 2010 – 53,380
  • 24% increase
  • 71.2% white
  • 18.4% Black
  • 8.7% Asian
  • 3.3% Hispanic

Greenville

  • April 1, 2020 – 7,374
  • April 1, 2010 – 8,135
  • 9.1% decrease
  • 40.1% white
  • 56.8% Black
  • .7% Asian
  • 1.3% Hispanic
  • 2,356 households
  • 3.13 persons per households

Troy

  • April 1, 2020 – 17,727
  • April 1, 2010 – 18,033
  • 55% white
  • 38.5% Black
  • .1% American Indian
  • 3.5% Asian
  • 1.5% Hispanic
  • 6,853 Households
  • 2.52 persons per households

Andalusia

  • April 1, 2020 – 8,805
  • April 1, 2010 – 9,015
  • 3.7% drop
  • 69.9% white
  • 27.7% African American
  • .5% Asian
  • 2.1% Hispanic

Selma

  • April 1, 2020 – 17,971
  • April 1, 2010 – 20,756
  • 17.0% drop
  • 16% white
  • 82.3% Black
  • 1.1% Asian
  • 1.2% Hispanic

Opelika

  • April 1, 2020 – 30,995
  • April 1, 2010 – 26,477
  • 16.7% increase
  • 52.3% white
  • 42.% Black
  • 3.2% Asian

The Census report shows that the U.S. is becoming more diverse and more urban over the past decade, according to The Associated Press. According to the report, the white population dropped for the first time on record.

