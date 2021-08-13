Census data shows Alabama population increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New data is being released as part of the U.S. Census that shines a light on how the nation’s population, including in Alabama, has changed over the last decade.

In Alabama, the Census Bureau found the state’s population rose about 6.3% from 2010 to 2020, climbing from 4,779,736 to 5,024,279.

The state’s population breaks down in the following age ranges:

Persons 5 and under - 6%

Persons 18 and under - 22.2%

Persons 19 to 64 - 45.5%

Persons 65 and over - 17.3%

Alabama’s population by gender is slightly more female at 51.7% than male, which is 48.3%.

When it comes to race, the state’s population breaks down in the following demographics:

White - 69.1%

Black - 26.8%

Indian - 0.7%

Asian - 1.5%

Hispanic - 4.6%

Households – 1,861,893 According to the data, there are 1,861,893 households in the state with 2.55 people per household. The median household income from 2015 to 2019 is $50,536 and 15.5% people are in poverty.

Here is a breakdown from cities and towns in the River Region:

Montgomery

April 1, 2020 – 200,603

April 1, 2010 – 205,764

3.4% population drop

32.% white

60.8% Black

.2% American Indian

2.9% Asian

3.7% Hispanic

Median Value of owner-occupied housing units 2015-2019 - $121,200

Households 2015-2019 – 79,306

Persons per household – 2.44

Pike Road

April 1, 2020 – 9,439

April 1, 2010 – 5,406

86.% increase

62% white

32% Black

.5% American Indian

3.7% Asian

2.3% Hispanic

3,328 Households

2.8 Persons Per household

Prattville

April 1, 2020 – 37,781

April 1, 2010 – 33,960

5.6% increase

78.8% white

18.7% Black

.3% American Indian

1.6% Asian

3.8% Hispanic

14,069

2.52 persons per household

Millbrook

April 1, 2020 – 16,564

April 1, 2010 – 14,640

6.0% increase

70.4% white

25.9% Black

.5% Asian

4.9% Hispanic

6,061 Households

2.58 persons per household

Wetumpka

April 1, 2020 – 7,220

April 1, 2010 – 6,528

23.3% increase

61.7% white

33.1% Black

.9% Asian

1.0% Hispanic

2,917 households

2.47 persons per household

Auburn

April 1, 2020 – 76,143

April 1, 2010 – 53,380

24% increase

71.2% white

18.4% Black

8.7% Asian

3.3% Hispanic

Greenville

April 1, 2020 – 7,374

April 1, 2010 – 8,135

9.1% decrease

40.1% white

56.8% Black

.7% Asian

1.3% Hispanic

2,356 households

3.13 persons per households

Troy

April 1, 2020 – 17,727

April 1, 2010 – 18,033

55% white

38.5% Black

.1% American Indian

3.5% Asian

1.5% Hispanic

6,853 Households

2.52 persons per households

Andalusia

April 1, 2020 – 8,805

April 1, 2010 – 9,015

3.7% drop

69.9% white

27.7% African American

.5% Asian

2.1% Hispanic

Selma

April 1, 2020 – 17,971

April 1, 2010 – 20,756

17.0% drop

16% white

82.3% Black

1.1% Asian

1.2% Hispanic

Opelika

April 1, 2020 – 30,995

April 1, 2010 – 26,477

16.7% increase

52.3% white

42.% Black

3.2% Asian

The Census report shows that the U.S. is becoming more diverse and more urban over the past decade, according to The Associated Press. According to the report, the white population dropped for the first time on record.

