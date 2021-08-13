Census shows both population growth and decline among River Region cities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest Census count shows huge increases for some cities and a drop in others in the River Region. So what does it all mean in real life?

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis was all smiles Friday and who could blame him. The latest Census shows the city grew by more than 23% in 10 years.

“We knew that we were growing. Didn’t know exactly what the numbers were going to be,” said Willis.

This is significant because it effects the bottom line in borrowing power.

“It effects so many things. It effects your rating or your ability go to the bond market when you’re borrowing money. It makes a big difference in that,” Willis said.

HGTV paid a visit a few months, giving Wetumpka worldwide coverage. It’s hard to say whether Erin and Ben Napier’s presence played a role in boosting the city’s population, but we can share that Pam Martin has witnessed the influx of new residents at her downtown shop.

“Even before HGTV started filming, our sales were on the rise,” said Martin.

Down the road in Montgomery, the population count fell off the rails a bit, going down more than 3% compared to 2010. Still, Mayor Steven Reed sees this as an opportunity, and the decline wasn’t as bad as he had predicted.

“We want to reverse the trend and I think between the work that’s been done with the school system, some of the work that we’re doing right now to create a better quality of place, we feel like we’re on the right track towards doing that,” said Reed.

Wetumpka’s rolling while Montgomery city leaders hope to be talking a different story with different set of numbers 10 years from now.

Millbrook is up 6% over the last 10 years while Prattville’s population jumped more than 5%.

