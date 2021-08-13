Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Census shows both population growth and decline among River Region cities

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest Census count shows huge increases for some cities and a drop in others in the River Region. So what does it all mean in real life?

READ MORE: Census data shows Alabama population increase

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis was all smiles Friday and who could blame him. The latest Census shows the city grew by more than 23% in 10 years.

“We knew that we were growing. Didn’t know exactly what the numbers were going to be,” said Willis.

This is significant because it effects the bottom line in borrowing power.

“It effects so many things. It effects your rating or your ability go to the bond market when you’re borrowing money. It makes a big difference in that,” Willis said.

HGTV paid a visit a few months, giving Wetumpka worldwide coverage. It’s hard to say whether Erin and Ben Napier’s presence played a role in boosting the city’s population, but we can share that Pam Martin has witnessed the influx of new residents at her downtown shop.

“Even before HGTV started filming, our sales were on the rise,” said Martin.

Down the road in Montgomery, the population count fell off the rails a bit, going down more than 3% compared to 2010. Still, Mayor Steven Reed sees this as an opportunity, and the decline wasn’t as bad as he had predicted.

“We want to reverse the trend and I think between the work that’s been done with the school system, some of the work that we’re doing right now to create a better quality of place, we feel like we’re on the right track towards doing that,” said Reed.

Wetumpka’s rolling while Montgomery city leaders hope to be talking a different story with different set of numbers 10 years from now.

Millbrook is up 6% over the last 10 years while Prattville’s population jumped more than 5%.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Colvin is charged with assault second degree.
Man charged after 3 injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Census count shows shifts in population in many areas of the River Region
Census count shows shifts in population in many areas of the River Region
Pet Pals: Meet Koby
Pet Pals: Meet Koby
Biden maintains Aug. 31 end to US mission in Afghanistan
Biden maintains Aug. 31 end to US mission in Afghanistan