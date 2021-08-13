Court docs: 2 officers fired at on Montgomery shooting scene

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New details are emerging after an arrest in a Wednesday night Montgomery shooting that left one man in critical condition.

The suspect, 18-year-old Nathaniel Irving, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Court documents indicate the additional two attempted murder charges are the results of “multiple rounds” being fired at two Montgomery police officers who responded to the scene.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Poplar Street. That’s near Ann Street in midtown Montgomery.

Irving is also accused of shooting at the officers as they were in their 2020 Ford Explorer police cruiser, prompting the final charge. While neither officer was injured, per the court documents, one of the rounds hit a tire on the vehicle.

No other details have been released about the initial shooting, which remains under investigation.

Irving is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $210,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.