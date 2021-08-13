Advertise
EATMGM’s Restaurant Week returns August 13-22

EAT MGM’s Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, promoting local restaurants and encouraging folks in Montgomery to eat in Montgomery.((Source: EatMGM on Facebook))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - EAT MGM’s Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, promoting local restaurants and encouraging folks in Montgomery to eat in Montgomery.

Restaurant Week is all about supporting local restaurants and trying something new, and strengthening the relationships between restaurants, diners, visitors and the media.

It’s organized by the Montgomery Convention & Visitors Bureau, using this EAT MGM week to raise awareness about the variety and quality of restaurants and food experiences in Montgomery, and increase business for local restaurants, especially during the late summer, which can be a slower time for restaurants.

This year, EATMGM is challenging diners to get out and enjoy local restaurants like never before. Many are still struggling to navigate challenges posed by the pandemic, and still cannot find enough workers to handle the demands of big crowds.

So EATMGM will be posting photos of local cuisine, interviews with local chefs, and video content including recipes and technique tips this year, instead of asking restaurants to offer discounts and deals for diners.

Find all of Restaurant Week’s content on the EatMGM website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

