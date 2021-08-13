Advertise
Food for Thought 8/12

By Mark Bullock
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

The Statesman (107 S. Court St.): 100

Fennel & Figs (1039 Woodley Rd.): 100

Chick-Fil-A (6921 Eastchase Lp.): 100

AMC Classic Chantilly 13 (10477 Chantilly Pkwy.): 99

G & S Restaurant (1609 Rosa Parks Ave.): 99

Jozettie’s Cupcakes (1404 S. Decatur St.): 99

Low Scores

Road Runner (3401 Woodley Rd.): 85

Priority item: Sausage in reach-in cooler at improper temperature

Pure Gas Station (9 W. South Blvd.): 84

Priority item: mold in ice machine

Burger King (819 Ann St.): 84

Priority items: mold in soda dispensing nozzles; raw bacon in walk-in cooler at improper temperature

