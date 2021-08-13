Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Robert E. Lee Generals

The Generals finished the 2020 season as the 6A Region 2 runner-ups, and have spent the summer coming together as a family.
By Hailey Sutton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s football on Ann Street! The Robert E. Lee football team has spent the last two weeks gearing up for the 2021 season after a successful campaign last year.

After falling to Daphne in the season opener, 2020 saw the Generals rattling off four straight wins before eventually advancing to the second round of the playoffs. They finished the year at 8-4 as the 6A Region 2 runner ups. Head coach Eric Hudson said there is plenty to be proud of, and the team is already learning how to work together.

Robert E. Lee finished the 2020 season at 8-4 (5-2). They'll open the season against Daphne on Saturday, August 21.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

”The biggest thing is they hold each other accountable the whole time,” said Hudson. “When one person is having a bad day, instead of putting down that person, they pick each other up, making them work harder and also helping each other with the plays.”

The team spent the summer fine tuning their offense, specifically the passing game.

“It wasn’t very good last year,” said Hudson. “The receivers were young, the quarterback was young. But I think this spring and throughout the summer, we did a good job of getting those guys ready. The route-running got better and so did our understanding of what we were trying to do on the passing game.”

The Generals also worked on team building, and during the 2021 season Hudson wants his team to play like a family, and will lean on veteran leadership this year.

“As a group, we’ve got a good group of seniors, and those guys really came along and brought the young guys together to work hard and push each other,” said Hudson. “I think that’s the thing that’s going to take us over the top is being a family and keeping each other accountable.”

The Generals will once again open the season against Daphne. Kickoff is set for Saturday, August 21.

