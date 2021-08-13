Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Hyundai, Kia recall 600K vehicles to fix trunk latch problem

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the...
Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.(Source: AP Photo/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.

The recall covers certain 2016 through 2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars.

Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016 through 2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018 through 2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that a person inside the trunk could become trapped due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the trunk latches at no cost to owners.

Kia owners will be notified by mail starting Oct. 5. Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday.
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of Poplar Street that left one...
Court docs: 2 officers fired at on Montgomery shooting scene
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody