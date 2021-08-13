Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lower storm chances today, increasing this weekend

Afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms each day into next week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our August pattern continues to chug right along. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they will be pretty close...

Rain and storm chances increase this weekend into next week.
Rain and storm chances increase this weekend into next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feature high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place, expect things to feel steamy. We’re looking at daytime “feels like” temperatures in the middle 90s to lower 100s range depending on how much rain develops on any given day.

Like we mentioned above, no day will be exactly the same in terms of rain coverage. However, most of our afternoons and evenings will feature a 40-60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Just a few isolated showers and storms today.
Just a few isolated showers and storms today.(WSFA 12 News)

The exception will be today. We’re looking at a minimal 30% chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon into this evening.

Just know that nobody is guaranteed rain, no day will be a washout and there will be a good deal of dry time across the board most days.

Most days will not bring triple digit heat indices into next week, but some locations could...
Most days will not bring triple digit heat indices into next week, but some locations could certainly hit 100+.(WSFA 12 News)

The one thing that could throw a wrench in our forecast early next week is Tropical Depression Fred down in the Caribbean. Fred will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and turn more northerly as it does so.

The exact strength and path of Fred are by no means set in stone, but most models and the National Hurricane Center keep it a rather weak tropical storm all the way through landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle.

Fred will likely make landfall as a low-end tropical storm early next week along the Florida...
Fred will likely make landfall as a low-end tropical storm early next week along the Florida Panhandle.(WSFA 12 News)

Regardless, with our area falling squarely in the middle of the latest forecast cone, we will closely monitor the progress of the system. Right now it appears as though some of our area could see some heightened rain chances and perhaps some gusty winds heading into early next week.

That’s why we’ve raised rain chances to an unseasonably high 60% for both Monday and Tuesday. Just know those are subject to change as additional details on Fred’s exact track become clearer.

The heavy rain potential from Fred shows up on the 7-day rain forecast.
The heavy rain potential from Fred shows up on the 7-day rain forecast.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday.
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Colvin is charged with assault second degree.
Man charged after 3 injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
The River Region United Way kicked off its 2021 campaign with the Rally on the Railroad on Aug....
River Region United Way kicks off 2021 campaign
Census data shows Alabama population increase
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking