Lower storm chances today, increasing this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our August pattern continues to chug right along. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they will be pretty close...

Rain and storm chances increase this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feature high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place, expect things to feel steamy. We’re looking at daytime “feels like” temperatures in the middle 90s to lower 100s range depending on how much rain develops on any given day.

Like we mentioned above, no day will be exactly the same in terms of rain coverage. However, most of our afternoons and evenings will feature a 40-60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Just a few isolated showers and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

The exception will be today. We’re looking at a minimal 30% chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon into this evening.

Just know that nobody is guaranteed rain, no day will be a washout and there will be a good deal of dry time across the board most days.

Most days will not bring triple digit heat indices into next week, but some locations could certainly hit 100+. (WSFA 12 News)

The one thing that could throw a wrench in our forecast early next week is Tropical Depression Fred down in the Caribbean. Fred will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and turn more northerly as it does so.

The exact strength and path of Fred are by no means set in stone, but most models and the National Hurricane Center keep it a rather weak tropical storm all the way through landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle.

Fred will likely make landfall as a low-end tropical storm early next week along the Florida Panhandle. (WSFA 12 News)

Regardless, with our area falling squarely in the middle of the latest forecast cone, we will closely monitor the progress of the system. Right now it appears as though some of our area could see some heightened rain chances and perhaps some gusty winds heading into early next week.

That’s why we’ve raised rain chances to an unseasonably high 60% for both Monday and Tuesday. Just know those are subject to change as additional details on Fred’s exact track become clearer.

The heavy rain potential from Fred shows up on the 7-day rain forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

