Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee registers for classes at Auburn University

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - If you had to guess, you might say the most recognizable athlete on a college campus is usually a football player. But that’s not necessarily the case this year at Auburn University.

Fresh off her trip from Tokyo, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is now on the Auburn campus and officially enrolled for fall semester classes.

An incoming freshman, Lee just won the gold medal in gymnastics for her performance in the individual all-around competition as well as a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars.

She says she’s excited to be on the Plains and hoping for a fairly normal college experience.

”I just got here, so of course people are gonna be really excited. But once it, like I said, I feel like it will be a little better and I’ll be able to actually, like, do stuff and, but I won’t go somewhere without being, like, called out or something. So I’m just excited. I mean, I think I’m really also excited to, I’m really happy to be here.”

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Lee has been coached by Jess Graba, whose twin brother, Jeff Graba, will be her coach at Auburn.

Lee said she’s focused on school but it’s still possible she could do a post-Olympics celebration tour. She’s one of just four Auburn Olympians to ever earn three or more medals in the same Olympic Games. The others include Kirsty Coventry, Margaret Hoelzer and Rowdy Gaines, according to the university.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

