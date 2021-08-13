River Region United Way kicks off 2021 campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way kicked off its 2021 fundraising campaign with special rally to bring people together.

Organizers held the Rally on the Railroad at the Union Station Train Shed Tuesday evening. Live music and food trucks helped welcome people who were there in the name of helping others.

“We’re excited to bring the community together in support of all the partner agencies that we work wit hto solve the community’s most critical problems,” said Laurel Teel, resource development director at River Region United Way.

After the pandemic proved to be a difficult time for so many, United Way officials hope they’ll be able to provide support to all who need it.

“We know that our needs are increasing each year but the resources are getting smaller, and so we’re here tonight to bring the community together,” said Teel. ”Our theme this year is ‘collective giving for collective impact’ and we know that when we bring people together for a common goal we can achieve it.’

Any person or company that wants to get involved in the annual campaign can learn more at the River Region United Way website.

Officials already gave some money away at the rally. Teel said they award more than $400,000 in community investment grants to some their partner agencies.

