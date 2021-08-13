Advertise
Tickets go on sale for 2021 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic game

Tickets are on sale for the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic (File photo shown)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Tickets are now on sale for the annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic, which for the first time ever will kickoff from Birmingham in historic Legion Field.

Tickets can be purchased at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com.

Those who purchase before Aug. 16 will be able to take advantage of a buy one get one free promotion.

The teams have been locked in the rivalry game since 1902, a match known that’s the nation’s longest-running in NCAA Division II history. It began as an entertainment event for the African-American civilian community and U.S. Army soldiers in the Columbus-Fort Benning, Ga., and Phenix City, Ala. area.

Now, its primary purpose is to help raise funds for scholarships to help young men and women attend college.

