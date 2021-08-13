Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UAB researchers predict 7,800 Covid-19 hospitalizations by next month

\
\(KSLA)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB researchers predict the latest COVID-19 surge to peak in the beginning of September and estimates cases to go well beyond last winter’s peak of around 3,000 hospitalizations.

“These are scary numbers,” UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd said. “These are much worse than we’ve seen in the past.”

Judd is comparing Alabama’s daily cases to the state’s southern cases, India’s cases, and the U.K.’s.

Judd said we are in between southern Alabama’s path, where COVID is the worst in the state, and India’s.

“If we stay on the southern Alabama path, within two weeks, statewide we will end up with 13,000 cases a day,” Judd said.

Judd said that means one and four people will be sick with COVID-19 on a given day.

“That will translate to somewhere between 7,800 and 8,000 hospitalizations, which is nearly double what we experienced last January,” Judd said.

These projections are based on human behavior, like large gatherings, mask wearing and vaccinations. Judd said things could take a turn in any way, but the next two to three weeks are a critical with kids going back to school.

“I’m going to really be watching these cases that might occur as schools restart and as universities restart,” Judd said.

“If we truly end up with the number of Covid cases that are projected in two to three weeks, then that means our hospitals are not going to have enough beds to care for these patients,” UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said.

Without the hospital beds to accommodate the projected numbers, Nafziger said emergency services could no longer be an option.

“We have really been following these projection lines and if this comes to pass, we are going to get to the point where emergency services aren’t available,” Nafziger said.

Dr. Nafziger said if we get to Dr. Judd’s projections, UAB will start considering conference rooms, hallways, and alternative care sites for space.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday.
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Colvin is charged with assault second degree.
Man charged after 3 injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

EAT MGM’s Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, promoting local restaurants and encouraging folks...
EATMGM’s Restaurant Week returns August 13-22
Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday.
Lower storm chances today, increasing this weekend
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19
Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems