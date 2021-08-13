Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in Covington County under investigation

The death of Dianna Rothgeb is under investigation.
The death of Dianna Rothgeb is under investigation.(Source: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Covington County.

Sheriff Blake Turman said a woman’s body was found off Still Pond Road on Aug. 4. She was identified as Dianna Rothgeb.

Rothgeb’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Turman said investigators are following “all leads” to find out how she died.

No other information was released.

The sheriff’s office sent a photo of Rothgeb along with the announcement.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Colvin is charged with assault second degree.
Man charged after 3 injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 8/12
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Bibb Graves Bridge in Wetumpka, a city that saw its population jump by more than 23% in 10...
Census shows both population growth and decline among River Region cities
Census count shows shifts in population in many areas of the River Region
Census count shows shifts in population in many areas of the River Region