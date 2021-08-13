Woman’s body found in Covington County under investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Covington County.

Sheriff Blake Turman said a woman’s body was found off Still Pond Road on Aug. 4. She was identified as Dianna Rothgeb.

Rothgeb’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Turman said investigators are following “all leads” to find out how she died.

No other information was released.

The sheriff’s office sent a photo of Rothgeb along with the announcement.

