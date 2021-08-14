Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Despite the size of the early Saturday morning quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck is home to wildlife refuges. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people and 85 miles northwest.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
Governor issues limited state of emergency to help hospitals
Nathaniel Irving, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Court docs: 2 officers fired at on Montgomery shooting scene
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies
Brooks mugshot
UPDATE: Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting on S. College Street in Auburn

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression