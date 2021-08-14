Advertise
Arrest made in May Montgomery homicide

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in May.

Derrick Harris, 29, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with the murder of 26-year-old Solomon Hughes.

Shortly after midnight May 9, officers responded to the 1100 block of West Boulevard after getting a report of shots fired in the area. There, officers learned that Hughes was taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive was not made clear.

Harris was taken into custody Friday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

