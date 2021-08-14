Fred likely brings impacts to us, then we watch Grace

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today was one of the hottest days of 2021 so far in Montgomery. We’ve also seen some pop-up showers and storms. That’s what we expect again on Sunday.

Highs will be around 91 degrees with a higher chance (50-60%) of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There will still be plenty of dry time for everyone.

Daily rain chances. Late Monday through Tuesday will bring the highest rain coverage courtesy of Fred. (WSFA 12 News)

Then there’s the tropics...

We now have a good idea of what Fred will do as it heads northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It will regain tropical storm status before making landfall sometime late Monday.

Rainfall will total 2-4"+ in most spots across our area. (WSFA 12 News)

That will likely occur somewhere along or near Mobile County according to the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to have max winds around 50mph, making it a low-end storm in that regard.

That can still cause sporadic wind damage and power outages along the coast where Fred actually makes landfall. There will likely also be wind gusts of 25-40 mph in Fred’s outer bands, which are expected to impact all of Central Alabama late Monday into Tuesday.

Wind gusts of 25-40 mph are possible with Fred late Monday into Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Those bands will also be capable of heavy rain and a few spin-up tornadoes. The heaviest rain will fall wherever Fred’s center goes and points east -- so that’s pretty much most of the WSFA viewing area. We don’t foresee huge flooding problems, but some instances of flash flooding will be possible with rain totals for most in the 2-4″ range.

The system will be to our north by Tuesday evening, ending our impact window.

There's a spin-up tornado threat Monday into Tuesday in association with Fred. (WSFA 12 News)

Then it’s back to highs around 90 degrees with muggy conditions resulting in daily scattered showers and storms for the rest of the 7-day forecast period.

We do have another system out there to watch closely, though. Tropical Storm Grace is entering the Caribbean and will move generally where Fred did. The latest forecast takes Grace into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Grace will head through the Caribbean into next week. It will enter the Gulf of Mexico, but details beyond that are murky. (WSFA 12 News)

As a result, we will monitor this system closely as well. Grace has a better chance of being stronger than Fred as well. Stay tuned y’all!

