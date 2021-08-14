Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Jeff Davis Volunteers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Jeff Davis Volunteers return to the gridiron after a 2-9 record in 2020, but that did include some close games that just didn’t fall in their favor.

Now in his second season, head coach Rory Bell has had a taste of the season and knows what to expect in year two. During the summer, the team wanted to not only improve the mentality heading into the season, but also the physicality of their game.

Jeff Davis finished 2020 at 2-8, but a summer spent in the weight room and a change in mentality might have the Volunteers back in the win column this season (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“We hit that weight room hard, so I know my team is a lot stronger and we’re a lot faster,” said Bell. “I think with those two elements, the kids come every day with a great attitude, and I always preach effort, so I think those things you’ll see different from us this year.”

After back-to-back losing seasons, the Volunteers are ready for a change, and Bell says his guys have the right mentality to go all the way.

”Win some games, and keep it simple,” he said. “Our job is to win games, so the first goal is to win the region, the second goal is to win the city, and once you get into the playoffs that’s a whole new season, and we’ll take it from there.

“I know what we can do, and we know what we need to do in order to get to the playoffs this season,” added senior Xander Baldwin. “We do expect to win games because we are different and we have a different attitude coming into the season.”

Jeff Davis will take on in-city opponent Sidney Lanier on Saturday, Aug. 21.

