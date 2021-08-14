Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee High School has announced that one of its rising senior football players, Dimitri McKee, has died.
Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals and was heading into his senior year. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.
WSFA 12 News is working to learn more about his death.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.