Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee High School has announced that one of its rising senior football players, Dimitri McKee, has died.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals and was heading into his senior year. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

Ann Street faithful , with a heavy heart the Generals announce the passing of another member of the Fami-Lee. Dimitri “BIG MEECH” McKee has joined Lee’s players and leaders now looking over Ann Street. Please keep his family, teammates and Coaches in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/wAyMnptz6g — Lee Generals (@theleegenerals) August 13, 2021

WSFA 12 News is working to learn more about his death.

