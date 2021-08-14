Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bullock County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. on Alabama 51 near the 59 mile marker, which is six miles south of Midway. A 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by Kareem Hooks, 39, of Union Springs, crossed over the center of the roadway and crashed head-on with a 1995 GMC C1500.

Hooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

