Pelham police officer and U.S. Army veteran dies following COVID-19 complications

Officer Juan Gomez
Officer Juan Gomez(Pelham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An eleven year veteran of the Pelham Police Department died at the age of 39 Saturday morning, eight days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Officer Juan Gomez, Was admitted to the hospital on August 6th. He died on August 14. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” said Police Chief Pat Cheatwood. “He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably. He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.

On Sunday, August 15, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor issued the following statement concerning the loss of Officer Gomez.

“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Pelham Police Officer Juan Gomez. We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant. A dedicated law enforcement veteran, Officer Gomez’s courage, sacrifice and devotion to his local community as well as to the entire Sate of Alabama is apparent by the overwhelming care and support already displayed by those he so faithfully served,” said Taylor. “In addition to sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge the continued support and willingness to make available any ALEA resources needed by both the Pelham Police Department as well as the surrounding community as they grieve and cope with this unfortunate situation.”

Officer Gomez served in the U.S. Army for eight years prior to his career in law enforcement. During his service to our country, he was awarded many commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

