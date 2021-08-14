Advertise
Schools COVID-19 dashbord to return in early September

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With COVID-19 cases among students and teachers on the rise, the state’s COVID dashboard for schools will be up and running September 10 according to the Alabama Department of Education.

Last week, hundreds of children were sent home, along with dozens of teachers because of COVID according to State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

At Legacy Prep, a charter school in Birmingham, some students and teachers are in quarantine due to positive COVID cases. Jonta Morris, the school’s founder and CEO, tells us school leaders are making plans to switch to a hybrid schedule because of it.

Some students will do virtual learning. Students who can’t do that because their parents are essential workers among other things will do in-person learning.

“Reality is that the variant is causing us to be responsive to what’s happening around us. What’s really important to us, is putting health and safety first while making sure we still have a high bar of excellence for their education,” Morris said.

Morris says the hybrid schedule starts August 30th and runs through November 5th.

You can read more about the plan here.

