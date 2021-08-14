Troy Regional Medical Center restricts visitations as COVID-19 cases rise

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Regional Medical Center is restricting visitation again as COVID-19 cases rise throughout Alabama.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to protect the safety and well fair of all patients, staff and visitors the restrictions below have been implemented beginning today,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community as well as throughout the hospital, we find ourselves... Posted by Troy Regional Medical Center on Friday, August 13, 2021

According to the medical center, inpatient and emergency room visitation will be approved under exceptional circumstances:

End of life situations.

Minor children must always have one parent present.

Special needs situations where there is a legitimate physical, mental or developmental disability that requires the presence of a caregiver.

For outpatient surgeries, patients may appoint one primary caregiver. The hospital says the caregiver will remain in the same day surgery room on the second floor for the entirety of the stay to participate in discharge and transportation home. Other visitations will be determined by leadership on a case by case basis. Visitors are not allowed to linger in waiting rooms or within the facility in an effort to support distancing requirements and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vendors will not be allowed in the facility unless hospital leadership requests it.

Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued issued a limited, narrowly-focused state of emergency in response to the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases. This limited state of emergency is not accompanied by a public health order.

This week, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris called the state’s hospitalization rise “unprecedented” and said the death toll is increasing again too. He said the virus is in danger of pushing hospitals beyond their capacity limits.

On Friday, the number of hospital patients stood at more than 2,400, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That’s a slight drop from Thursday. It comes as nearly 4,000 more cases were reported Friday along with 41 new deaths.

The Alabama Hospital Association reported Friday that there were 39 intensive care unit beds available statewide. That’s approximately 2% of bed availability.

Alabama ranks among the lowest state’s for vaccinations. However, the rate has been increasing lately.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.