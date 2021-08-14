Troy University fraternity creates new scholarship

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated was the first black Greek-letter organization founded in 1906, standing on the aims of manly deeds, scholarship, and love for all mankind.

The fraternity has been on Troy University’s campus since 1978, providing service to Troy University and the community.

Current and past members want to continue that, and they say having an endowment scholarship will give back to the school and fraternity.

“The scholarship is open to not only current members of Xi Beta but also the children and the grandchildren of anyone who has ever been initiated,” Xi Beta Alumni Association president Kelvin Wallace said.

The scholarship is worth $25,000 and Wallace says that will grow as more members contribute.

Chapter president Jaelin Flemming says its scholarship also preserves the legacy of former members like the former board of trustee member Lamar Higgins.

“I feel like brother Higgins will be very proud of us to see us doing this wonderful thing at Troy, and I hope we keep making him proud,” Flemming said.

They hope this scholarship they’re doing, will spark other NPHC organizations to do the same.

“It creates that pipeline of black students coming into Troy University,” Wallace said.

Members say it not only opens the door, but promotes black culture on the campus of Troy University.

