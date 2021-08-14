‘We lean on each other’: Prayer vigil held in Alex City for slain 10-year-old

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emotions were high at Benjamin Russell High School’s softball field on Friday as Alexander City residents gathered for a prayer vigil in honor of Tate Buening.

One week ago, the 10-year-old was shot and killed by his father Brian Buening in Harvest. Community members said the prayer service was a chance to show their love and support for Tate’s mother Kayla Tate White, who once played ball on the field.

“We know Kayla’s in a lot of pain right now,” 2005 Benjamin Russell class president Anna Patterson said. “We know her family’s in a lot of pain, none that any of us can even comprehend, but we’re trying to do everything we can to be here to support her, show her our love.”

People gathered behind first base for a solemn celebration of Tate’s life. Dozens lifted up their voices in prayer and placed flowers in right field.

White’s softball team held hands and prayed together, turning to their faith for comfort. Speakers said this vigil was a chance to stand up and stand with a hurting family.

A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“You mess with one of us, we’re all coming for you,” White’s former teammate April Yarbrough said. “And that’s kind of how we’re taking this on. We were a family then, and we still consider ourselves a family now.”

Something those in attendance believe is symbolized through leaving blossoms in the ballpark.

“We lean on each other, we support each other and we love each other,” Yarbrough said.

A GoFundMe created in memory of Tate six days ago and has already raised over $43,000.

