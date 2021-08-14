Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘We lean on each other’: Prayer vigil held in Alex City for slain 10-year-old

A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emotions were high at Benjamin Russell High School’s softball field on Friday as Alexander City residents gathered for a prayer vigil in honor of Tate Buening.

One week ago, the 10-year-old was shot and killed by his father Brian Buening in Harvest. Community members said the prayer service was a chance to show their love and support for Tate’s mother Kayla Tate White, who once played ball on the field.

“We know Kayla’s in a lot of pain right now,” 2005 Benjamin Russell class president Anna Patterson said. “We know her family’s in a lot of pain, none that any of us can even comprehend, but we’re trying to do everything we can to be here to support her, show her our love.”

People gathered behind first base for a solemn celebration of Tate’s life. Dozens lifted up their voices in prayer and placed flowers in right field.

White’s softball team held hands and prayed together, turning to their faith for comfort. Speakers said this vigil was a chance to stand up and stand with a hurting family.

A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“You mess with one of us, we’re all coming for you,” White’s former teammate April Yarbrough said. “And that’s kind of how we’re taking this on. We were a family then, and we still consider ourselves a family now.”

Something those in attendance believe is symbolized through leaving blossoms in the ballpark.

“We lean on each other, we support each other and we love each other,” Yarbrough said.

A GoFundMe created in memory of Tate six days ago and has already raised over $43,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 5200 block of Slash Pine Drive on Aug. 12,...
2 shot in Montgomery Thursday night
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Nathaniel Irving, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Court docs: 2 officers fired at on Montgomery shooting scene
Governor issues limited state of emergency to help hospitals

Latest News

Woman’s body found in Covington County under investigation
Woman’s body found in Covington County under investigation
Troy Regional Medical Center is hoping to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Troy Regional Medical Center restricts visitations as COVID-19 cases rise
The death of Dianna Rothgeb is under investigation.
Woman’s body found in Covington County under investigation
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 8/12