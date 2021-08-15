Advertise
Candlelight vigil held in memory of murdered Prattville girl

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community organizers held a candlelight vigil Saturday evening to remember Shannon Paulk, the young girl from Prattville who was kidnapped and found dead nearly 20 years ago.

The night saw special music performances and speeches from the current and former mayors of Prattville. A prayer preceded a lantern lighting ceremony where 20 lanterns were release, each one symbolizing a year since Paulk’s death.

“I firmly believe they’re doing some I think, I believe we’re close to something happening to something significant, which I’m really happy to,” said organizer Wesley Meyer.

Monday will mark 20 years since her disappearance.

