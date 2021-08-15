Friday Night Fever Preview: Marbury Bulldogs

MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2020 was a solid season for Marbury High; the Bulldogs finished the year 7-5. That included a post-season appearance in which the Bulldogs fell to Andalusia in the opening round.

However, with a new head coach at the helm in Hayden Stockton, the program is excited about the upcoming season.

Marbury advanced to the playoffs in 2020 and is hoping to build on that experience this season.

“We’re still feeling ourselves out a little bit right now, but for the most part, the kids are doing a really good job of buying in and trying to do what we’re asking them to do,” said Stockton. “It’ll pick up a little bit more but I like the effort that I see.”

Stockton takes over the program after serving as a defensive coordinator at several high schools. Most recently, he was coaching the linebackers at Central-Phenix City. Although the staff has changed, the Dawgs still have the same mentality: to win a championship.

“Right now, what we’re trying to do is establish a standard that we’re going to be held too across the board and understand that perfection is a hard thing to obtain, but you’ve got to be trying to achieve it if you’re going to reach it,” said Stockton. “We’re trying to set these kids up so that they can be successful in the best way we can right now, and understanding the program and what’s asked of them. We’re still feeling ourselves out a little bit right now, but for the most part, the kids are doing a really good job of buying in and trying to do what we’re asking them to do.”

Marbury will open the season on the road at Montevallo on Friday, Aug. 20.

