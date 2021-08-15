Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Sidney Lanier Poets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In one week, Sidney Lanier will take the field for the first time in 2021. The Poets wrapped up the 2020 season with a loss to Eufaula in the season finale, finishing the year 3-6.

It was a team with limited experience, as most of the roster featured underclassmen, which head coach Marvin Cunningham said made it challenging to focus on the fundamentals of football.

“Last year was hard for us because we started 18 sophomores and freshman, so we had to adjust real quick,” said Cunningham. “We only had about three and a half weeks of practice, so everything we did was kind of rushed. They guys weren’t able to concentrate on the details of the game as we usually do, so that threw us off a little bit.”

After fielding a team of underclassmen last year, the Poets are leaning on that experience to grow in 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

But, in Cunningham’s own words, those guys aren’t young anymore; the team got valuable experience from last season, which translated into the offseason.

“I feel like it’s going to translate very well because we all know each other very well, and we play for each other,” said senior lineman LaQuarius Harris. “Every day at practice, you won’t hear us bickering. It’s always good job. We’re going to compete against each other to help each other get better.”

Now that they have had plenty of playing time, Cunningham is confident the guys are ready for the new season.

“We want to be consistent with how we play every single night by making sure we’re doing the right thing,” said Cunningham. “I have this thing where I’m teaching the guys that we don’t look at the clock; we just play football no matter whether we’re up or down or how the game is going. We just want you to go to the next play. I think our guys have bought into that this summer, and we’re starting to get better and better about who we are and what our personality is going to be this year. All the guys know we’re just gonna have to hold the rope for each other and that’s what we’re concentrating on.”

The Poets will take on Jeff Davis on Saturday, August 21 to open the season.

