‘Healthcare is limited:’ Clinic provides COVID shots in rural Montgomery

Stonetank Antioch Missionary Baptist Church hosted its vaccine clinic Aug. 15.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 15 minutes from metropolitan Montgomery, along County Road 7, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Stonetank Antioch Missionary Baptist Church provided shots in a more rural part of the city.

“It’s so important for this area, because this is a rural area of Montgomery - that’s far from Jackson Hospital, that’s far from South, that’s far from East Montgomery hospitals,” regional organizer for Black Voters Matter Ronald James Jr. said.

“Healthcare is limited,” he said. “We want to bring the vaccination to where the vaccination is most needed.”

Following Sunday service, the congregation took to the parking lot for its vaccine effort. Food trucks served a line of hungry guests, while others pushed up their sleeves for a shot.

“Our goal today was to save lives,” James said. “If we only got one person vaccinated, that was a goal and that was a win for us today.”

Health professionals from Walmart brought eight vials of vaccine, enough to provide 48 shots.

Antioch partnered with Black Voters Matter, the National Association for Black Nurses and Why Not Us for the event. Why Not Us is a non-profit encouraging Alabamians to get a dose. The group often answers questions posed by newly vaccinated and vaccine hesitant individuals.

“They typically come out and ask about what vaccine do we have, when do they need to get their second shot,” Why Not Us ambassador Renita Smith said beside the group’s tent.

“Everybody needs this COVID vaccine, making sure that your educated on exactly what it entails” she said.

Incentives were offered to encourage the public to show out. Back-to-school supplies, food and drinks were provided free of charge, and $25 gift cards were handed to those vaccinated.

Why Not Us said volunteers will continue to lend support to clinics in the area.

“If we have to go out five days a week because there’s a clinic and there’s a need in the community then that’s what we do,” Smith said.

An event organizer said the clinic will return in three weeks to supply second doses.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

