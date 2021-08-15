Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death

Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The game between the Lee Generals and the Daphne Trojans has been canceled.

The cancelation of the season opening scrimmage comes after Generals rising senior Dimitri McKee died Friday.

“Our prayers are with the McKee & Lee-Generals Family. Due to this difficult time, the game on Saturday, August 21 will not be played,” the Trojans football program tweeted.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals and was heading into his senior year. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies
Fred's projected path takes it along the Alabama-Mississippi border.
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bullock County early Saturday morning, according to...
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Bullock County
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
Troy Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings

Latest News

After fielding a team of underclassmen last year, the Poets are leaning on that experience to...
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Sidney Lanier Poets
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies
Jeff Davis finished 2020 at 2-8, but a summer spent in the weight room and a change in...
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Jeff Davis Volunteers
Robert E. Lee finished the 2020 season at 8-4 (5-2). They'll open the season against Daphne on...
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Robert E. Lee Generals