Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The game between the Lee Generals and the Daphne Trojans has been canceled.

The cancelation of the season opening scrimmage comes after Generals rising senior Dimitri McKee died Friday.

Our prayers are with the McKee & Lee-Generals Family. Due to this difficult time, the game on Saturday, August 21 will not be played. The entire #trojannation sends our deepest condolences, thoughts, & prayers to Dimitri’s family & team🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/y1qnKgFHQh — Daphne Trojans Fball (@DaphneFBTrojans) August 15, 2021

“Our prayers are with the McKee & Lee-Generals Family. Due to this difficult time, the game on Saturday, August 21 will not be played,” the Trojans football program tweeted.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals and was heading into his senior year. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

