Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared

An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery that was causing delays has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened near exit 11 Sunday. That’s the Mitylene/Chantilly Parkway exit. Lanes are currently blocked off.

Details about the cause of the incident and injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

