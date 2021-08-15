Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost daily” but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledged, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane “over months.”

If so, Collins said that may necessitate a booster “maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as the elderly.

Collins said because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bullock County early Saturday morning, according to...
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Bullock County
Fred's projected path takes it along the Alabama-Mississippi border.
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
‘We lean on each other’: Prayer vigil held in Alex City for slain 10-year-old

Latest News

The Council On Substance Abuse partnered with Educational Cutz to educate people on health...
COSA teams up with barbershop to educate teens on drug abuse, HIV
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the...
Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared