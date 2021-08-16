Advertise
Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available

By Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There were just two intensive care unit beds available Monday out of Alabama’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

While hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the hospital association.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 inpatients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month and strained hospitals.

Baptist Health confirmed last week its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and can’t take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

