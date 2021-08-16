Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama turns to feds for help with managing COVID-19 surge

(WLBT)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Alabama Hospital Association reports there are only two ICU beds available statewide as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

The situation in Alabama hospitals warrants asking for help from the federal government, top officials said today.

Hospitals are running out of beds and staff as COVID surges, and they need federal reinforcements

“If it gets worse, we’re going to have to have plans outside of the hospitals where we can take care of the patients possibly,” said Dr. Bill Admire at Mobile Infirmary.

State health officials are now planning on the next steps to take, should the situation worsen.

“We have had a number of conversations with the feds about doing that, we actually had feds here yesterday,” said Dr. Scott Harris at ADPH.

The plan: What’s called DMATs, Disaster Medical Assistance Teams. They have 35 members per team, including doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and more. They’re civilian volunteers through FEMA to provide staffing and emergency help.

“They’ve been deployed in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas as of today,” said Dr. Admire.

FEMA is evaluating Alabama for DMAT approval, state officials indicating that approval is likely due to rising hospital strain.

“In many places in Alabama today, we cannot guarantee you, that if there is a mass disaster in that community, that we can find beds to take care of all of those patients,” said Dr. Don Williamson at Alabama Hospital Association.

In the event DMAT is deployed, the federal government also provides additional emergency supplies.

DMAT could be regionally used, for example Mobile is considered the epicenter of Alabama’s outbreak right now.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings
Fred's impacts mainly east Alabama
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one of its own officers, Zavarius Jones, 27, on a...
Off-duty Montgomery police officer arrested again for domestic violence
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the...
Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared

Latest News

The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
Fred impacts
Fred makes landfall, brushes southeast Alabama
Fred brings gusty wind and heavy rain to east and southeast Alabama
Fred brings heavy rain, gusty wind to far east and southeast Alabama
The district attorney says an overnight house fire led to a woman's body being found in her...
DA: Husband accused of killing wife in Marion
File photo of Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
‘We want kids in school any way we can’ Alabama health officer says amid pandemic surge