Case of flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio reported near Gulf Shores

From 2005. This colorized scanning electron micrograph (SEM) depicted a flagellated Vibrio...
From 2005. This colorized scanning electron micrograph (SEM) depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Mag. 26367x. Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium in the same family as those that cause cholera. It normally lives in warm seawater and is part of a group of vibrios that are called "halophilic" because they require salt. V. vulnificus can cause disease in those who eat contaminated seafood or have an open wound that is exposed to contaminated seawater. Among healthy people, ingestion of V. vulnificus can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. In immunocompromised persons, particularly those with chronic liver disease, V. vulnificus can infect the bloodstream, causing a severe and life-threatening illness characterized by fever and chills, decreased blood pressure (septic shock), and blistering skin lesions. V. vulnificus bloodstream infections are fatal about 50% of the time.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Mobile County Health Department, a person reported contracting Vibrio bacteria while in water near Gulf Shores.

This is the first confirmed case in Mobile County this year.

Vibrio, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria, naturally lives in certain coastal waters but can appear in higher concentrations when water temperatures are warmer between May and October. It can enter the body through a break in the skin and from consuming contaminated seafood, according to MCHD.

Because of privacy rights under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), details about the case or the person have not been made available.

More than 70 species of Vibrio exist, about a dozen that can cause human illness, the Centers for Disease Control reports.

As of Aug. 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 16 cases have been verified statewide this year. During 2020, there were three cases of Vibriosis reported to MCHD.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

