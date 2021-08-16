Case of flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio reported near Gulf Shores

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Mobile County Health Department, a person reported contracting Vibrio bacteria while in water near Gulf Shores.

This is the first confirmed case in Mobile County this year.

Vibrio, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria, naturally lives in certain coastal waters but can appear in higher concentrations when water temperatures are warmer between May and October. It can enter the body through a break in the skin and from consuming contaminated seafood, according to MCHD.

Because of privacy rights under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), details about the case or the person have not been made available.

More than 70 species of Vibrio exist, about a dozen that can cause human illness, the Centers for Disease Control reports.

As of Aug. 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 16 cases have been verified statewide this year. During 2020, there were three cases of Vibriosis reported to MCHD.

