Charges dropped against 3 former Selma police officers

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges against three former Selma police officers have been dismissed at the request of the Alabama attorney general’s office.

Dallas County District Court Judge John Bush agreed with the AG’s motion to dismiss the cases against Jeffery Hardy, Kendall Thomas and Toriano Neely, according to court documents released Monday.

The three former officers were charged in 2018 with making false statements as part of the AG’s office’s probe of firearms missing from the police department’s evidence room. The charges were dropped after grand jury secrecy rules were violated in 2019 but all three were indicted again within weeks.

Attorney Julian McPhillips contends his clients faced grand jury irregularities and “blatant racism by the Attorney General’s Office.” He pointed to the fact that all three officers are Black and that the white prosecutors and the attorney general’s office sought removal of both of the county’s circuit judges, who are also Black, from the case.

McPhillips said he and his clients are planning next steps, including seeking compensation from the City of Selma for unpaid time, which is already part of a still-pending civil lawsuit. He said they’ll also explore their options regarding the prosecution.

