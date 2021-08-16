DA: Husband accused of killing wife in Marion

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities say an overnight house fire in Marion has led to a murder investigation.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said the home burned down around 1 a.m. Monday and a woman’s body was found around 2:45 a.m. in the back of her husband’s truck on Rutledge Road.

Her manner of death is not clear, but Jackson said it is believed to be a domestic situation and the couple had a history of marital problems. He said she was going back and forth between staying with relatives and at the home.

The husband is in custody and faces murder and possibly capital murder charges, according to the district attorney.

Neither the woman nor her husband were identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating with the assistance of the state fire marshal’s office and a U.S. task force.

