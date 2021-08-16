Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

DA: Husband accused of killing wife in Marion

The district attorney says an overnight house fire led to a woman's body being found in her...
The district attorney says an overnight house fire led to a woman's body being found in her husband's truck on Rutledge Road in Marion.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities say an overnight house fire in Marion has led to a murder investigation.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said the home burned down around 1 a.m. Monday and a woman’s body was found around 2:45 a.m. in the back of her husband’s truck on Rutledge Road.

Her manner of death is not clear, but Jackson said it is believed to be a domestic situation and the couple had a history of marital problems. He said she was going back and forth between staying with relatives and at the home.

The husband is in custody and faces murder and possibly capital murder charges, according to the district attorney.

Neither the woman nor her husband were identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating with the assistance of the state fire marshal’s office and a U.S. task force.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings
Fred's impacts mainly east Alabama
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one of its own officers, Zavarius Jones, 27, on a...
Off-duty Montgomery police officer arrested again for domestic violence
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the...
Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared

Latest News

Jeffery Hardy, Kendall Thomas and Toriano Neely are seen in this file photo with their...
Charges dropped against 3 former Selma police officers
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Nursing home residents in Ohio still face some Covid-19 restrictions.
Report: Half of Alabama nursing home staff vaccinated for COVID-19
From 2005. This colorized scanning electron micrograph (SEM) depicted a flagellated Vibrio...
Case of flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio reported near Gulf Shores