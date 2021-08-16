Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

Advertise
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

