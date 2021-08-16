Dog food voluntarily recalled because of high levels of Vitamin D

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The FDA said consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date. No other products have been affected.

Products are packaged in 2lb and 4.5lb packages across specific date ranges. A full list of affected products is below:

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company® Voluntary Recall (FDA)

