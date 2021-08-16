Fred brings rain, wind, spin-up tornado risk for some

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Fred’s path has finally been nailed down after surprising us a few times over the weekend. Fred is strengthening and will become a rather strong tropical storm before making landfall just west of Panama City Beach.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for the southeastern half of the area. (WSFA 12 News)

That landfall is set for this evening with maximum winds of 60 mph. As a result, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for a large chunk of the Florida Panhandle, Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia. Those in that warning will see tropical storm conditions this afternoon and tonight.

Outside of those warnings we’ve got Flash Flood Watches and Wind Advisories in effect -- just not for everyone. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect for those east of I-65. That’s where 2-4″ of rain is expected, resulting in some instances of flash flooding after dinnertime today through sunrise tomorrow.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for those east of I-65 for rain totals of 2-4" through Tuesday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The Wind Advisory is in effect for the counties of Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Escambia, Pike, and Russell. These locations can expect winds of 10-20 mph with gusts of 25-40 mph this evening and tonight.

For anyone not included in any sort of alert, we aren’t expecting much at all. It’s very possible those along and west of I-65 go unscathed with little to no rain or breeziness from Fred.

Rain and wind are likely east of I-65 tonight into Tuesday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The system will be to our north by lunchtime tomorrow, ending any sort of threat for rain and wind. In fact, we’re looking at a partly cloudy afternoon with just an isolated shower or storm tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Then it’s back to our typical August pattern here in Central Alabama -- highs in the 90s, muggy conditions and daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The area highlighted has a chance of a few isolated spin-up tornadoes and strong wind gusts. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain does look to drop by the weekend, but exact rain chances will probably change at least a touch as we progress through the workweek.

We do have two other systems out there to watch closely, though. Tropical Depression Grace is in the Caribbean and will move generally where Fred did. The latest forecast takes Grace into the heart of the Gulf of Mexico next week. It doesn’t look like it will curve toward Alabama and Florida, but we’ll watch it.

Then there’s a new tropical depression near Bermuda. That system will become Tropical Storm Henri and fortunately remain over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Daily rain chances through the workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.