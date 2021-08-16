Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

The jokes are on you: National Tell a Joke Day!

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What did one wall say to the other wall? “I’ll meet you at the corner!”

National Tell a Joke Day is August 16th. Did you know jokes have been around since at least the 1900s? This day should be celebrated all year long in our opinion, because who doesn’t love a good joke right?

Jokes come in many forms, knock-knocks, puns, punchlines, the list goes on and on. So today, try out some of your favorites on your family, friends, or coworkers.

The Rundown team went around to find some of the best jokes in the newsroom. Have a laugh and enjoy!

Why did the man run around his bed?  “To catch up on his sleep!”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings
Fred's impacts mainly east Alabama
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the...
Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies

Latest News

The jokes are on you: National Tell a Joke Day!
The jokes are on you: National Tell a Joke Day!
The Rundown
The Rundown: August 13th - 15th
The Rundown: August 13th- 16th
The Rundown: August 13th- 16th
Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series
Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series