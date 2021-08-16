The jokes are on you: National Tell a Joke Day!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What did one wall say to the other wall? “I’ll meet you at the corner!”

National Tell a Joke Day is August 16th. Did you know jokes have been around since at least the 1900s? This day should be celebrated all year long in our opinion, because who doesn’t love a good joke right?

Jokes come in many forms, knock-knocks, puns, punchlines, the list goes on and on. So today, try out some of your favorites on your family, friends, or coworkers.

The Rundown team went around to find some of the best jokes in the newsroom. Have a laugh and enjoy!

Why did the man run around his bed? “To catch up on his sleep!”

