Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games

The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, the city said, but all other events at city facilities have been canceled.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is canceling all weekend activities at city facilities that are associated with the HBCU Classic Weekend, except for the actual football games. The city cited the “alarming rise of COVID-19 activity in Alabama” for its decision.

The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, the city reiterated.

The events that are canceled include:

  • The Glory on the Riverfront Gospel concert featuring Tye Tribbett
  • Move Montgomery’s 5K Fun Run
  • Night on the River featuring the Isley Brothers
  • Downtown After Hours
  • Capital City Battle of the Bands
  • The Bama State Music Fest
  • FanFest and any special zones/VIP areas at the games.

City officials said they’ll work to reschedule concerts for a later date, as feasible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

