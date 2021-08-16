Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is canceling all weekend activities at city facilities that are associated with the HBCU Classic Weekend, except for the actual football games. The city cited the “alarming rise of COVID-19 activity in Alabama” for its decision.

The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, the city reiterated.

The events that are canceled include:

The Glory on the Riverfront Gospel concert featuring Tye Tribbett

Move Montgomery’s 5K Fun Run

Night on the River featuring the Isley Brothers

Downtown After Hours

Capital City Battle of the Bands

The Bama State Music Fest

FanFest and any special zones/VIP areas at the games.

City officials said they’ll work to reschedule concerts for a later date, as feasible.

