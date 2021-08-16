Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery Public Schools welcome students back to class

Montgomery Public schools welcome students back to school Monday.
Montgomery Public schools welcome students back to school Monday.(WAFB)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public schools welcome students back to school Monday.

It’s the first day of class for yet another year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are many things parents need to know. There’s a real effort here to get things back to as normal as possible while keeping everyone’s safety a top priority.

So, just about everyone will be back in the classroom for face-to-face learning this year. MPS says there will be a virtual option when specific circumstances require special considerations, but the goal is to keep everyone in the classroom all year long.

Masks will be required at school for all students, staff, and visitors, and seating charts will be used so officials can do accurate contact tracing if and when necessary.

“As we continue to monitor our local COVID-19 cases and the new variants of COVID, we want to ensure that all of our students and staff are protected as much as possible,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said. “We will continue to monitor all recommendations provided by the CDC to determine if and when we will need to remove the mask requirement. Currently, we believe this is a necessary requirement.”

Those masks and seating charts also apply to school buses this year.

Each school has been thoroughly cleaned before students walk in the door for the first day of school. Also, MPS has installed water filling stations, instead of water fountains, for students and staff to refill their own bottles.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings
Fred's impacts mainly east Alabama
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the...
Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies

Latest News

Fred will make landfall near Panama City Beach early Monday evening.
Fred brings rain, wind, spin-up tornado risk for some
With the Food and Drug Administration approving a third COVID-19 shot for those with weakened...
How do booster shots work?
Fred's impacts mainly east Alabama
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
Hour by hour data on Fred's impact on Alabama
Hour by hour data on Fred's impact on Alabama